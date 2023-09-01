At around midday today the Albion will be involved in a ceremony that will include the other elite teams in Europe – the draw for the group stages of the UEFA Europa League.

It is certainly one of the most momentous days in the club’s 122-year history.

It will also be a surreal moment for those Albion fans who have previously trekked to places like Exeter, Rochdale and even Halifax to support the Seagulls.

It is also the last day of the summer transfer window – with the Albion expected to announce the signing of Barcelona star Ansu Fati.

The Seagulls take on Newcastle United at the Amex tomorrow at 5.30pm.