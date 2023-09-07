Stephen Webb and his husband Daniel Lustig have announced their departure from Gogglebox.

The pair, who live in Brighton, had regularly shared the sofa on the hit Channel 4 show where they poked fun at the week’s TV.

In a post on Instagram today (Thursday 7 September), Stephen Webb wrote: “After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox.

“We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities. We would like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show.

“We are also thankful to the cast and crew, or Gogglebox family as we call them, and of course the fans, thank you for all your love and support over the years.”

Stephen Webb had been on Gogglebox since the first series in 2013.

The production company that makes the show, Studio Lambert, said: “After a brilliant and illustrious time on Gogglebox, Stephen and Daniel have decided that now is the right time to explore life beyond the sofa and leave the show.

“As one of the original Goggleboxers, Stephen has entertained the nation with his hilarious quips since the show first started in 2013, sharing his opinions on the best and biggest TV events of the last 10 years.

“We would like to thank him and Daniel for being utterly brilliant contributors to the show and we wish them well with their future projects.”

Their departure comes two years after another Brighton family left the show.

The Michael family were also among the original cast but retired hotelier Andrew Michael died in August 2021 at the age of 61.

He appeared on the programme with his wife Carolyne and their children Alex and Louis while their two other children Katy and Pascal also made appearances over the years.