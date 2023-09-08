Police investigating a serious assault in Brighton have released new images of people they would like to locate.

A man in his 30s suffered serious head injuries following an assault on the Lower Promenade in Madeira Drive at around 6.50am on Sunday, 11 June.

The four men pictured here are of interest – two of whom are captured on CCTV at the bar.



If you recognise them or have any information that could help with the investigation, contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 738 of 11/06.