Even more people are being plunged deeper into poverty, a Brighton food bank has said as it campaigns for a rise in benefits to cover essential bills.

Trussell Trust, which runs the Whitehawk and Hollingdean foodbanks, says more referrals are citing ‘rising cost of essentials’, such as heating, electricity, food, internet and transport.

And it says Universal Credit, the benefit most of its referrals receive, is not enough to cover these basics.

Saz Fury, manager of the Whitehawk Foodbank said: “Here at the Whitehawk Foodbank we are seeing more and more people plunged deeper into poverty and coming through the doors of food banks.

“In our food bank, the majority (72 per cent) of the people that we support are in receipt of Universal Credit, including many who will also be in work.

“Right now, Universal Credit is not providing enough to cover the costs of life’s essentials, such as food, household bills or travel costs.”

Whitehawk Foodbank staff took to the streets on Friday, 8 September to encourage the public to sign a petition calling for a reform of Universal Credit at a street stall in Jubilee Square.

An Essential Guarantee calculation, based on the cost of essentials, is suggested by campaigners so that Universal Credit deductions can never pull a claimant’s allowance below this level.

Petition signatories include council leader Bella Sankey, who has also wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.