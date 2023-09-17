Saltdean Lido will remain open over the winter for the first time after a community poll came out in favour.

The pool will be open on weekends only from Saturday 21 October until Sunday 28 April.

The pool will be heated to 19C (66F) and will be open from 8am to noon every Saturday and Sunday for both lane swimming and open swimming.

A winter season ticket for the pool is priced at £95 for adults, with season tickets also available for young people and families.

But Lido bosses said that the main pool would not be open to children of seven and under because of the dangers presented by cold water. The children’s splash pool will also be closed.

Saltdean Lido said: “We had such a great response to our recent poll asking if you would like us to stay open throughout winter that we have decided to take the leap and open the Lido this winter, for the first time ever.

“However we are very much relying on you to make this possible. In order to make this feasible, we need enough customers.

“The operating costs of running the pool are very high so we are relying on all of those who registered their interest in the winter season ticket to support us with this.

“We know how passionate our regular swimmers are about the health benefits of outdoor swimming and hope that the Lido will offer people a safe alternative for outdoor swimming when the sea is too rough in winter.”

The winter season ticket is due to go on sale at 9am tomorrow (Monday 18 September).

Pay as you go sessions will be available, space permitting, but Saltdean Lido said that without enough season ticket holders, it would not be able to support the running of the pool.

The pool will be closed for two weeks after the Lido’s Dogtember swims – for dogs and their owners – for draining, deep cleaning and a water changeover.

The mobile sauna unit Sauna Corner will be based on the lawns at Saltdean Lido over the winter and a poolside airstream café will also be serving hot drinks and snacks.

The restoration of the Lido is nearing its final stages, with a ballroom, library and gym to open in the art deco building.