A prospective salary of up to £190,000 for the council’s new chief executive has been slammed by the Greens, who say the city doesn’t need one.

Brighton and Hove City Council has been without a permanent top officer since May, when Geoff Raw left for a new role in London.

This week, the council started advertising for the role, with a salary of between £180,000 and £190,000.

But Green councillor Chloë Goldsmith, the group’s spokesperson for equalities and workers’ rights, said that salary is far too high.

She said: “Greens don’t think the council needs a CEO. Disappointingly, the Labour leadership have missed an opportunity to explore different models, and instead opted for unnecessary expense and a corporate management model.”

Current interim chief executive Will Tuckley took over from former Mr Raw and will remain in post until a permanent appointment is made.

Council leader Bella Sankey said: “We have a huge task on our hands to achieve transformative change at Brighton and Hove City Council and deliver the high-quality services that our residents deserve and so, if we want to attract the best, we must pay an appropriate salary for the role.

“Senior local government roles command salaries that most people can only dream of.

“However, in setting the salary for this role we rightly carried out extensive research into the salaries of other comparable local authority chief executives to ensure we were being competitive.

“It was clear from this research that the existing salary was lower than nearly all comparable authorities.

“Being chief executive of Brighton and Hove City Council is an extremely important and demanding role.

“The person we appoint will be responsible for running a budget of around £1 billion and managing more than 4,000 staff.

They will also be accountable for delivering hundreds of services every day of the year to almost 300,000 residents, thousands of businesses and millions of visitors.

Finding a first-class chief executive who can deliver everything that it expected of them is vital to building a better Brighton and Hove.”

The closing date to apply is Friday 13 October, with interviews taking place in November and possibly December.

The role must be agreed at a meeting of the full council, which all 54 councillors are expected to attend, set to take place on Thursday 14 December.