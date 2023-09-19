The toilets in the Dome will be available for the public to use within weeks, councillors were told today (Tuesday 19 September).

The news emerged at a Brighton and Hove City Council meeting in response to a petition by Tony Graham calling for the reopening of the Pavilion Gardens public toilets in Prince’s Place.

Mr Graham presented his petition to a meeting of the full council in July but, with 112 signatures, it did not have enough support for a debate.

Instead, it was referred to the council’s City Environment, South Downs and the Sea Committee which met at Hove Town Hall this afternoon.

The petition said that closing the toilets amounted to discrimination against older people and those with some medical conditions and discouraged people from using the Pavilion Gardens café.

Labour councillor Tim Rowkins, who chairs the committee, said that the Dome toilets would be available to the public from Monday 2 October.

Councillor Rowkins said: “We view these facilities as a priority for our residents and visitors. I completely share your frustration about the delay with regard to getting the toilets at Pavilion Gardens open.

“This is not due to a lack of will on our part. We need to be able to open the toilets in a way that is safe for both the public and our staff.

“Concerns about anti-social behaviour, based on previous incidents including assaults as well as weapons and needles being found, mean that we can’t risk opening them without a consistent security presence which is, of course, very expensive.”

He added that the council was in “a very serious financial position” and had held unsuccessful talks with the Royal Pavilion and Museums Trust about reopening the toilets.

In March, the council agreed a 22-year lease with the trust with proposals to rebuild the toilet block, “reorientated” to make the entrance more visible to try to reduce anti-social behaviour and crime.

The new toilets would also include a “Changing Places” accessible toilet.

Councillor Rowkins said: “Since this committee last met, we have continued to reopen and refurbish public toilets around the city, including eight more in our parks, taking the total number of available toilets to 33.

“There are still sites that remain closed, most notably at The Level and Royal Pavilion Gardens, and we are actively working on plans to restore toilet provision at those vital locations as soon as possible.”