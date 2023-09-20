Brighton and Hove Albion are to be given the Freedom of the City.

As the club prepares to play its first game in the UEFA Europa League, Albion are also due to be honoured with the prestigious award.

Councillors will vote at a special council meeting at Brighton Town Hall on Tuesday 28 November 2023 when the award of the Freedom of the City is due to be granted to Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club.

The ceremonial award recognises the club’s achievements and contribution to the city.

Council leader Bella Sankey said: “I’m proud to announce that Brighton and Hove City Council will be holding a special meeting to award the Freedom of the City to Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club.

“The story of the mighty Albion’s success is a source of huge pride for the whole city – from the fiercely loyal fans, who saved our club in the 1990s, but also in the incredible impact the club has had on our whole community and local economy.

“As the team play their first game in Europe, it’s fitting that we can show our civic support by awarding our city’s highest honour.

“Brighton and Hove has never underestimated what our team is capable of, and now we can celebrate what they’ve achieved, and the hope and joy they give to millions around the world.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Brightonian and an Albion fan. I can’t wait to see what they do this season. Up the Albion!”

Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said: “Accepting the Freedom of the City award is a great honour for the club, and a fantastic way for the squad to know that they have the support of the whole city behind them as we embark on our historical first season in European football.”

Over the past few years, the Seagulls have soared to success. Following promotion to the Premier League in 2017, the team finished sixth at the end of last season, securing their entry into European football.

Tomorrow night (Thursday 21 September) Albion make their Europa League debut at home against AEK Athens.

Across the city, bunting and flags will be flying in the team’s colours and some of the city’s buildings will take on a blue and white glow to celebrate.

Visit Brighton has an online guide for visiting away fans with details of how to get to the city and stadium, where to stay and how to enjoy everything Brighton and Hove has to offer.