If you are like us, we have stared longingly at the headline.

Igor Julio make his Albion debut and Ansu Fati makes his full debut, with James Milner recalled.

Pascal Gross skippers the side in the absence of Lewis Dunk through injury.

Solly March, though, returns and Jason Steele is in goal.

Roberto De Zerbi said that he had been living the dream with Albion as he prepared for one of the biggest nights in the club’s 122-year history.