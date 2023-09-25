A Brighton law firm has announced a merger with a specialist firm of solicitors in Chichester and said that the deal would create more than a dozen jobs.

The merger is the second this year for Mayo Wynne Baxter which is based in Old Steine, Brighton, and has eight existing offices across Sussex.

The Brighton firm, which turns over more £12 million a year, combined with Lawson Lewis Blakers, in Eastbourne, in the spring.

Mayo Wynne Baxter itself became part of the Ampa Group in a deal that completed in May last year.

The latest amalgamation brings Pure Employment Law into the fold, with an office in Chichester, a team of four and extra turnover of about £500,000.

Pure Employment Law was set up in 2010 by employment law specialists Nicola Brown and Peter Stevens and acts for employers and employees.

The two founders have more than 50 years’ combined experience, having both previously worked at Thomas Eggar before setting up on their own.

Nicola Brown will join Mayo Wynne Baxter as a partner and said: “Our client base has grown massively in the past 13 years and we felt ready for the next step so began looking for a partner that could provide us with the infrastructure to grow.

“We’re delighted to become part of a firm that has such a great reputation in Sussex and that has shown its commitment to building a full service offering for clients in Chichester.”

Mayo Wynne Baxter said that it was looking to recruit at least 12 legal professionals in the area to support local clients with a range of legal services.

Dean Orgill, chief executive partner at Mayo Wynne Baxter, said: “We’re thrilled to have announced two key mergers, in relatively quick succession, that have not only brought in incredible expertise to our firm but also expanded our reach, taking us to nine locations across the region.

“We’ve had a landmark year for growth already but won’t be resting on our laurels. Our focus for the immediate future is recruitment and building a strong team.”

Martin Williams, head of employment at Mayo Wynne Baxter, said: “Nicola and Peter bring with them bags of expertise and business acumen so we’re delighted that they are joining our growing employment team.

“We are glad to be able to offer their existing client base a range of legal services and their team with excellent training and career development opportunities.”