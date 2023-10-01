The head teacher of Brighton College has criticised the Labour Party’s plan to impose value-added tax (VAT) on private school fees.

Richard Cairns criticised the policy in a letter published by The Times newspaper just as his school opened a new overseas branch in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.

Labour had floated the idea of stripping independent schools of their charitable status but appears to have dropped the plan in light of the legal complexities.

Instead, the Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson signalled that a Labour government would tax the fees charged by private schools.

Mr Cairns, 57, wrote: “There is a shrinking number of areas where the UK is regarded as a global leader. Education is one of them.

“It is why my school has 10 applicants for every place from abroad and why last week we opened a new Brighton College in Vietnam, adding to branches in Singapore, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates, the income from which supports free places at Brighton for local disadvantaged children and funds a state school in east London.

“Yet, rather than set out comprehensively how the UK’s state schools can emulate that success, with a meaningful plan for long-term investment in teachers, infrastructure and innovation, the Labour Party seeks merely to tax that success, undermining a British brand that brings millions of pounds into the economy and provides the UK workforce with thousands of highly educated young people who are well aware that their own good fortune gives them a responsibility to give back to society.”

His criticisms were echoed by a Birmingham University academic John Bryson who said: “Labour’s new policy imposes a tax that will prompt redundancies and unemployment among teachers and will place additional pressures and demands on state schools.”

Professor Bryson added: “Those independent schools which survive will have to reduce support for some of the most vulnerable pupils who currently receive access to special needs resources and bursaries.”

The Times policy editor Oliver Wright said that Labour had struggled to come up with a definition of an educational charity that excluded private schools without placing other charities at risk.

He said that universities, for example, were also educational charities that charged fees – and it was Labour that changed the law so that students had to pay tuition fees.

Until recently, it would have been almost impossible to levy VAT on educational fees without breaking European Union (EU) law.

But Brexit – Britain’s exit from the EU – had offered Labour the prospect of targeting schools like Brighton College.

A leading article in The Times, headed “Class war”, said: “This is a spiteful policy that will do little to change the overall educational landscape of the country but will inflict real hardship on parents of children midway through their schooling.”

The newspaper said that the truly rich would be unaffected, adding that it was “a pointless and vindictive proposal”.

Another letter writer said that it showed that Labour was more determined to make a success of levelling down than levelling up.

Brighton College charges basic boarding fees of up to £65,000 a year and more than £20,000 a year for younger day pupils.

The school generated annual revenues of £65 million, according to its most recent accounts, adding a surplus of £10 million to the balance, which last year stood at just over £130 million.

The Times quoted Professor Bryson saying that a small proportion of private schools had an annual surplus – or profit – but many struggled and another group were running an annual deficit or loss.