A fire damaged a house in Brighton this morning (Monday 2 October).

An investigation is being held to try to establish the cause of the blaze.

Six fire engines and the aerial ladder platform were sent to Ivor Road, in Woodingdean, after a 999 call shortly before 9.30am today.

As crews worked at the scene, the fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at a domestic property in Ivor Road, Brighton, at 9.28am on Monday 2 October.

“There are currently firefighters and six fire engines from Preston Circus, Seaford, Roedean, Barcombe, Hove and Newhaven in attendance as well as the incident control unit and aerial ladder platform.

“Please avoid the area and, if you are local, please keep windows and doors closed.”

The fire service issued an update at 10.50am which said: “The incident is being scaled back.”

And at 1130am, the fire service said: “The incident has been scaled down to two fire engines in attendance.

“The cause is currently unknown and a fire investigation will take place. There are no casualties reported.”