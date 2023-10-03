Police have arrested a man who was wanted, having assaulted two people in Brighton earlier this year.

Paul Hudson, 35, had been due to appear at Brighton Crown Court to be sentenced for attacking April Taylor, causing her actual bodily harm (ABH), in North Place, Brighton, in March.

He was also due to be sentenced by Recorder David Brock for attacking Ricardo Gavaia, also in North Place, on the same date.

Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 3 October): “Paul Hudson, 35, who was wanted for failing to appear at court, has been arrested.

“He was arrested by South Wales police on Wednesday 27 September.”

The police issued a public appeal in August for help to find Hudson after he failed to appear in court in June.

It was the second time that he failed to appear. He had initially been due to be sentence by Judge Stephen Mooney at Lewes Crown Court at the end of May.

When he failed to appear for a second time, Recorder Brock issued an arrest warrant.