Police are looking to identify this man in connection with a Brighton rape investigation.

A girl in her late teens reported being raped in a flat in Western Road during the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, 5 September.

The incident was reported to police on 6 September and an investigation was launched while she was given support by specialist officers.

Detective Inspector Cheryl Lewendon said: “A thorough and painstaking investigation is underway into this incident, and CCTV enquiries have identified this individual as someone we would like to speak to.

“These images are from shortly before midnight on Monday, 4 September, in Western Road Food and Wine, where the man is pictured with a distinctive orange bike.

“If you recognise him, or have any information that could help, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1825 of 06/09.”