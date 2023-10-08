Crews from two Brighton fire stations were sent to a blaze on a ferry in Newhaven early this morning this morning (Sunday 8 October).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Preston Circus and Roedean to join colleagues from Newhaven and Lewes.

Passengers were evacuated from the ferry as crew members dealt with the blaze.

The fire service said: “We were called at 5.18am on Sunday 8 October to reports of a ship fire at Newhaven Harbour.

“Firefighters from Newhaven, Lewes, Roedean and Preston Circus were in attendance.

“On arrival crews established that the fire had been extinguished.

“An assessment of the fire was made to establish that it had been extinguished.

“There were no casualties reported and all passengers had disembarked the ferry.

“All appliances left the scene by approximately 6.35am.”