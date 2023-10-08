Police have been given extra time to interview a 16-year-old boy who was arrested after 17-year-old Mustafa Mamond was stabbed to death in Brighton on Thursday (5 October).

Detectives have 96 hours to question the unnamed boy, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, before they must charge or release him.

The teenager was arrested after the fatal stabbing in Queen’s Road, between North Road and Gloucester Road.

Mustafa was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, where he was pronounced dead despite the efforts of medics to save him.

Sussex Police said on Friday evening (6 October): “Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to a fatal stabbing in Brighton city centre.

“Emergency services were called to Queen’s Road at around 5pm on Thursday (5 October) to reports of an assault on a teenage boy.

“The victim was taken to hospital by the ambulance service where he was sadly pronounced dead.

“He has since been identified as 17-year-old Mustafa Momand. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“Following an extensive search, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time.”

The senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young man has lost his life and our thoughts are with Mustafa’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“A suspect is in custody and a fast-moving investigation is under way to establish exactly what happened. There will be an increased police presence in the area while this is ongoing.

“We are working with our partners to limit disruption from the Queen’s Road closure that’s currently in place and we’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding at this time.

“This incident took place in the centre of the city at a peak time. Officers have already spoken with many witnesses but we continue to urge anyone who saw what happened or saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time to please come forward.

“Similarly, we are asking anyone who has relevant information or video footage – for example from a dashcam or their mobile phone – to get in touch.”

Information can be reported online at mipp.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting Operation Ash, or by dialling 999 in an emergency.