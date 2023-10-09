A man has been stabbed in a street near Brighton station.

The stabbing, early this morning, is the second in five days close to the station.

The man was said to have suffered significant injuries.

Sussex Police released a brief statement.

It said: “Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Trafalgar Street, Brighton, at around 3.50am on Monday (9 October).

“A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with significant injuries.

“Officers are carrying out extensive searches in the area and the public can expect to see a heightened police presence while inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or via 101, quoting 162 of 09/10.

