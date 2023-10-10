A 16-year-old boy from Southwick is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates Court this morning charged with murder.

The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of stabbing 17-year-old Mustafa Momand to death in Queen’s Road, Brighton, last Thursday.

Police said yesterday they are still trying to find the weapon, believed to be a knife, which was used in the attack.

They asked members of the public to check gardens and outbuildings, particularly in near Queens Road or The Avenue, Moulsecoomb.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, senior investigating officer, said yesterday: “Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family, who continue to be supported by officers at this difficult time.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and our efforts to establish the exact circumstances of what happened that day are ongoing.

“We know that a weapon – believed to be a knife – was used in the attack, and despite extensive searches of the area we have so far been unable to trace it.

“I would therefore urge anyone in the vicinity of Queens Road or The Avenue, Moulsecoomb, to please check their gardens, bins or outbuildings for any signs of a discarded weapon, and if you see anything, please report it to us immediately.”

Sussex Police added that information could be reported online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Ash, or by calling 999 in an emergency.

Anyone with information can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.