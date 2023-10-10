Police have issued a public appeal for help identifying a man wanted for an assault in Brighton.

The attack happened at the Hollywood Bowl, at Brighton Marina, almost two months ago.

Today (Tuesday 10 October) Sussex Police said: “Do you recognise this man?

“Officers were called to reports of an assault which took place on Saturday 19 August at around 11pm at the Hollywood Bowl, Brighton Marina.

“The victim – a man in his twenties – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“He has since been discharged.

“Police have so far been unable to trace the man and are now appealing for the public’s assistance to identify him.

“If you recognise him, or have any information that could help, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1627 of 19/08.”