A months-long investigation into a prolific Brighton tagger has resulted in the vandal being given a caution.

John McMillan, aka Johnny Crew, is one of two vandals who Brighton and Hove City Council was building intelligence on in a joint operation with Sussex Police, which was mentioned in a recent committee report.

This week, Sussex Police said while investigations were continuing into one – whose tag is RUGZ – the other one had been given a conditional caution, and ordered to help the council’s graffiti cleaning team.

In 2019, the council said it was going to be pushing for full prosecutions after a different tagger was given a caution, which caused an outcry.

Assistant environment director Rachel Chasseud, who is still in post, told a residents meeting the caution was “disappointing” and that she would be talking to Sussex Police.

Now, anti-tagging activists are echoing her previous calls, calling the caution “disheartening”.

McMillan, 47, told Brighton and Hove News he was due to start the first of three sessions helping the council’s graffiti cleaning team on Monday.

He said: “I wouldn’t do it any more. I didn’t really think it was a big deal because I saw people doing it. I sprayed to raise awareness and tell my story.

“But I would now tell young taggers and advise them not to do it – to find an alternative to get things off their chest.”

He said he was now getting an SIA licence and hoped to start work as a security guard.

A Brat spokesperson for Brighton Residents Against Tagging (BRAT) said: “It’s disheartening to see a blatant tagger vandal who caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to council property, heritage and community buildings and even artists murals, be given a mere slap on the wrist.

“His Crew and Crew Connection tags are vanity advertising to promote his blog. He took a break from the city, tags ceased. He returned to the city; tags have resumed, which he claims are being undertaken by his ‘fans’.

“The cost of the damage is now picked up by residents and Brighton and Hove council taxpayers. This is an extremely inappropriate result.”

Brighton and Hove News asked the council if it still thought that a caution is a disappointing outcome for tagging offences.

Cllr Tim Rowkins said: “Tagging has blighted the city for too long, and has only got worse. It is a form of vandalism and prolific taggers ought to face the consequences of their actions.

“The council is responsible for removing tagging on council property and street furniture, including benches, bins, signs and streetlights. This is a huge drain on council resources that would be better spent elsewhere.

“While prevention is always preferrable, we are looking at strengthening enforcement options. This includes working closely with Sussex Police to identify opportunities for immediate justice where offenders have to repair the damage they’ve caused within 48 hours.

“We’re also considering increasing the Fixed Penalty Notices (FPN) for graffiti offences from £150 to £500.

“We will shortly launch a consultation on our Graffiti Tagging Reduction Strategy, which is our route to improving the situation and it’s important to us that we seek meaningful input from those who are impacted by tagging offences in the city.

“We’re keen to explore new ideas about how to tackle tagging offences in the city and would love to hear from residents and businesses on how they think we can continue to prevent, enforce, remove and monitor tagging offences in the future.”

Other Brighton taggers have been taken to court since 2019.

In August last year, Caine Greenfield, 27, was jailed for six months after being photographed doing a series of tags in and around North Street by council contractor Lee Page – while subject to a 26 week suspended sentence for possessing a knife.

And in December 2021, Paul Harris, 50, of Argus Lofts was ordered to pay £1,300 in fines and compensation for a string of tags around the North Laine.