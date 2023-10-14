Brighton based outfit CIEL (pronounced ‘She-Elle’) have announced a 12 date headline tour for next February and thankfully this includes a gig at The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road on Wednesday 21st February.

There’s an intrinsic mystique to CIEL’s dreamy alt-pop gems, that convey a wistful and ethereal quality, juxtaposed with glazy guitar layers, driven basslines, and frontwoman Michelle Hindriks’ mesmeric vocals always standing out.

Moving from The Netherlands to Brighton, Hindriks joined forces with Spanish guitarist Jorge Bela Jimenez and drummer Tim Spencer to form CIEL. The three-piece have quickly earned kudos for their exquisite live show, having already supported the likes of Hatchie, Sasami and Penelope Isles.

Debut EP ‘Movement’, which came out in spring 2020, soon got praised by the online community, including Clash, Dork and Gigwise and has gathered plays across the UK and US on BBC 6 Music, KEXP and BBC Introducing.

“Shoegaze textures with some gorgeous pop flourishes, CIEL have already attracted word-of-mouth hype” – CLASH

“Shoegaze meets noir rock meets dream pop” – GIGWISE

“Movement is like a hug for your ears – perfect for filling space in these ridiculously quiet spring days” – DORK

Several releases have since followed and you can check these out these new sounds on their Bandcamp page HERE.

Tour tickets can be purchased HERE.

linktr.ee/cielcielmusic