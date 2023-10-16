Police are trying to trace a Brighton and Hove Albion fan suspected of assaulting someone at the match against Marseille earlier this month.

The attack happened at Marseille’s ground, the Stade Velodrome, as Brighton battled back to draw 2-2 with the French side.

Sussex Police published a security camera picture today (Monday 16 October) and urged the man to come forward.

The force said: “Police investigating a report of an assault involving a supporter of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club have issued an image of a man they wish to identify.

“Officers wish to speak to the man in connection with the incident in the away section of the stadium during the Europa League fixture in Marseille on Thursday 5 October.

Sussex Police’s dedicated football officer PC Darren Balkham said: “I am keen to trace the man involved in the incident and would urge him or anyone who knows him to come forward.

“Witnesses or anyone with information can report it to us.”

Sussex Police added: “Anyone who recognises the man or anyone with information is asked to report it on the Sussex Police website or call 101 and quote serial 536 of Friday 13 October.”