Green and Labour councillors have criticised plans by local schools to join an multi-academy trust.

The Orchard School Partnership, made up of Benfield Primary School and Hangleton Primary School, announced last month that it planned to join the Eko Trust, based in east London.

A consultation with parents started last month and is due to end on Friday (20 October), the day after Brighton and Hove City Council is due to discuss two motions opposing the process.

The Green Party said that there were no plans for a joint motion with Labour when the full council meets on Thursday (19 October).

Green councillor Sue Shanks plans to put forward a motion asking for the consultation to be paused and for a ballot of parents on whether they want an academy trust taking over.

Her draft motion said: “This council and city has previously stood in steadfast opposition to academisation, including via a successful ballot of parents at Hove Park School that returned 91 per cent opposition.

“And (this council) notes the achievements of our family of schools and the benefits of staying within the local authority.”

Councillor Shanks also wants councillors to note concerns raised by trade unions about the amount of time given to the consultation.

A joint statement from Unison, the GMB and the NEU (National Education Union) said that the plans did “a huge disservice to the school, the pupils, the staff and the community”.

The joint statement said: “The fact that they have, by their admission, been planning this in secret for two years without telling anyone is scandalous.

“In those two years, they could and should have been in talks with the local authority to address any genuine concerns they might have.

“They could have spoken to us, the unions, who have a great track record of lobbying on behalf of our members in schools. They could have spoken with councillors.

“They could have spoken with their staff, unions and the local authority, which would have given them the opportunity to hear views other than that of the Eko Trust and provided governors with a more informed and balanced view.”

Labour councillor Jacob Taylor plans to put forward a separate motion objecting to the schools becoming academies.

His draft motion seeks a pause in the process and asks council officers to work with the school, communities and governors to encourage them to remain within the council’s family of schools.

Councillor Taylor, who co-chairs the council’s Children, Families and Schools Committee, said: “We oppose the academisation of Benfield and Hangleton schools.

“The proposal for Benfield and Hangleton schools to join the Eko Academy Trust is not in the best interests of staff, parents or children.

“Schools leaving the local authority’s system to become academies will not solve the issues of falling pupil numbers or budgetary pressures.”

The meeting of the full council is due to start at Hove Town Hall at 4.30pm on Thursday (19 October). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.