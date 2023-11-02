A property developer’s bid to extend his Airbnb property is proving unpopular with neighbours.

Charlie Southall, who previously angered neighbours of a pub he owns in Hanover when he ripped off its much-loved green tiles, is asking for permission to add another storey to a terraced house he owns in the North Laine.

A previous application for the two-storey house in Gloucester Road which included a roof terrace was withdrawn earlier this year.

Neighbours said an unauthorised balcony made from scaffolding was already causing a noise nuisance when it was used by guests of the holiday let, which also features a garden hot tub and wine cellar.

Meanwhile, Mr Southall has put another rental flat he owns in Kemptown on the market for £450,000, advertised as a good Airbnb investment and chain-free.

A planning application to extend that top floor flat into the roof, advertised on the weekly planning register, disappeared from the council’s planning portal last year.

One neighbour’s objection to the application for the Gloucester Road house said: “Use as an Airbnb is of concern as this is a residential area.

“The property has had scaffolding up for two years and skylights over looking other properties have already been installed.”

Another’s said: “Adding another floor means that even more people will be staying and disturbing the area. North Laine already has a problem with the amount of Airbnbs being used as party houses and making this house bigger will just add to that problem.

“This application is purely for profit from tourists by the owners and will not do anything for the local area, just the opposite.”

The North Laine Community Association also objected, including pictures of the scaffolding balcony.

It said: “We request that should this application be approved, a condition be applied prohibiting the use of any flat roof or scaffold at the premises as a balcony or terrace.”

The application is written by planning agent Connor McCarron, who represented Mr Southall in his failed appeal against Brighton and Hove City Council’s enforcement notice requiring the Montreal Arms pub’s tiles be reinstated.

It says: “Since the previous application, a heritage consultant has been appointed and a heritage statement produced.

“This redesign ensures the proposal aligns with the core principles of the conservation area and focuses on reinstating as many original features as possible.

“This application has removed the roof terrace as previously proposed, changed the fenestration on the front and rear elevations and updated materials to align with the planners’ feedback.”

He also said a timber shopfront removed without permission in 2015 – before Mr Southall bought the property – will be reinstated.