More than 100 pro-Palestine protesters are staging a sit-in at Brighton Station, chanting ‘Ceasefire Now’.

The ‘occupation’ follows similar events at London stations including Liverpool Street and Kings Cross.

In a press release sent to local media, one protester is quoted as saying: “We’re here today because we cannot sit by whilst politicians endorse a genocide against the men, women and children of Palestine, whilst claiming to represent us.

“What is happening right now in Gaza and the West Bank is horrifying. It’s heartbreaking to see both the Conservatives party and Labour part refusing to take action to save more Palestinian and Israeli lives from being lost.”

The protesters are sat outside Simply Food. Commuters appear to be able to use the station as normal.

More follows.