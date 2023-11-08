Two previously neglected Brighton seafront venues have been let and are expected to open in the spring.

The Temple, at the top of the slopes, and the Reading Room, pictured above, have been renovated as part of the Black Rock redevelopment, and both now have prospective tenants.

The lease for the Reading Room is being finalised, and the lease for the Temple has been signed to start in early 2024.

At this stage, the council is not naming either of the tenants.

Lead councillor for tourism and culture Alan Robins said: “Following a re-marketing exercise in summer 2023 we are now discussing final terms with a preferred tenant for the Reading Room with a view to them opening in spring 2024.

“The Temple tenant is also due to take up their lease in early 2024 in order to open their doors in the spring as well.

“Both openings have been arranged to link up with the opening of the wider Black Rock site and new pedestrian link into the Marina due for late spring / early summer.”

In June, Brighton and Hove City Council applied to itself for planning permission to extend the Temple, which sits at the top of the hill, to include a staff toilet.

The application says: “Originally it was anticipated that staff facilities would be provided either at the Old Reading Room site or on the Black Rock Site itself.

“As the project has developed to commercial tenancy stage it has become clear that to achieve commercial sustainability, and potentially single staff operation, a WC with associated staff welfare facilities is required on site.

“A commercial use for the Temple will secure its future as a viable commercial unit and help maintain the condition and future of the listed building in the longer term.”

The council’s conservation advisory group has recommended refusal, on the grounds it does not enhance the building and is detrimental to views. A decision was due by 27 July, but has not yet been made.

Both buildings were designed by William Kendall, the architect who laid out Madeira Drive, and built in 1835.

The Reading Room was originally intended as a shelter. It has also been used as a committee room and a potting shed, but in recent years its main use has been an unofficial homeless shelter.