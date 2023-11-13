Thunderstorms, torrential rain, high winds and hail could hit the south coast tomorrow morning, the Met Office has warned.

The yellow be aware warning is in place from 5am to midday tomorrow.

It says the storms are very likely, but expected to be of low impact.

The warning says: “A band of very squally showers is expected to push quickly east across the warning area, reaching the Isles of Scilly and Cornwall by 5am, then continuing quickly east through Tuesday morning.

“Sudden, torrential downpours will bring 15-20 mm of rain in a short period of time. Showers will likely be accompanied by thunder and lightning.

“Gusts of winds to 40-50 mph are also likely, as is hail. The last of the showers should clear into the North Sea late Tuesday morning.”