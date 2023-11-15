15th November, 2023: Record Store Day and Breed Media are thrilled to reveal that Currls have been crowned champions of this year’s #RSDUnsigned competition!

Brighton based indie garage rock trio Holly Deanna (vocals and guitar), Hannah Websdale (drums) and Jack Smith (bass) have steadily been making a name for themselves over the past few years. Their compelling mix of raw garage rock, hard-hitting and fast-paced punk energy has landed them plays on BBC Radio 1 and BBC6Music – and now they will have their music pressed onto 500 vinyl records!

Upon being announced as winners, lead vocalist and guitarist Holly Deanna said: “It feels surreal. It’s a real proud moment for us. We’ve put so much hard work into this project over the years and to get recognition in this way is truly incredible. It can feel impossible sometimes as a DIY artist to raise funding for things such as vinyl, so this gives us a massive opportunity to give something really special to our listeners and is definitely something we’ll never forget.”

‘#RSDUnsigned’ is a nationwide contest run by Record Store Day and Breed Media – a music manufacturing and vinyl pressing platform which specialises in supporting emerging artists. The competition was set up to give talented unsigned and DIY artists the opportunity to win their music pressed onto vinyl. Previous winners have included Amy Fitz Doyley, Sister Cookie and Heavy Rapids – all of whom have gone on to enjoy success on the festival circuit and plays on national radio.

On top of that, this year the winning artists have been invited to experience an exclusive mastering session at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios, courtesy of Record Store Day official audio partner, Bowers & Wilkins, to help kickstart their first physical release.

Currls were crowned as 2023’s winners by a team of music industry experts, including:

●Dan Smith – Lead Singer, Bastille

●Karen Emanuel – CEO, Key Production

●Nadia Khan – Founder, Woman in Ctrl

●Martin Black – Record Store Owner, Spinning Discs

●Eva Davies – Artist and Label Manager, Come Play with Me

Karen Emanuel, CEO of Key Production, said: “A huge congratulations to Currls! We’re absolutely thrilled to press their music onto vinyl and can’t wait to see it distributed for people to enjoy. The calibre of entries was incredibly impressive, which is a testament to the emerging talent in the UK.”

Currls will be celebrating their amazing win by playing at Key Production’s 331/3 birthday party to industry and press this Thursday, 16th November. Stay tuned to Record Store Day and Breed Media over the coming months for more info on their special vinyl release.

linktr.ee/CurrlsBand