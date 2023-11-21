A sex attacker is facing a prison sentence after he strangled a woman during a prolonged ordeal at a property in Brighton.

Christopher Holland, 34, attacked the woman at a property in Kemp Town in November last year, subjecting her to a 90-minue ordeal.

The police forced their way into the premises, close to the seafront, in response to reports of a woman screaming in the early hours of Saturday 26 November.

Holland, of Mill Lane, Littlehampton, jumped from a second-storey window but was arrested within 24 hours after a manhunt.

Sussex Police said: “His victim – a woman in her forties – had suffered significant injuries after what she described as a vicious prolonged assault over more than 90 minutes in which she feared she would be killed.”

Holland was charged with intentional strangulation, assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour.

He pleaded guilty to all three charges before Judge Christine Henson at Hove Crown Court on Thursday 9 February.

While Holland was waiting to be sentenced, he was also charged with carrying out a violent sex attack in August last year.

He denied the charge but was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday 8 November at the end of a three-day trial at Lewes Crown Court presided over by Judge Stephen Mooney.

Holland has been remanded in custody so will stay in prison while awaiting sentence for all four offences on Friday 5 January.

Detective Constable Jess Gwynn said: “Christopher Holland left his victim fearing for her life during an incredibly violent prolonged attack.

“Officers were able to intervene thanks to her neighbours raising the alarm. Without that intervention, this incident could have had tragic consequences.

“Instead, Holland has been remanded in custody where he awaits sentencing and justice for his crimes.

“I would like to thank his victim for supporting this investigation through to its conclusion and I hope this result provides her with some measure of comfort as she looks to move on with her life.”