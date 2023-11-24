The sale of a Brighton shopping centre to furniture giant Ikea has been hailed as a vote of confidence in Brighton’s city centre.

The Swedish superstore’s parent company Ingka Stores announced this month it had completed the purchase of Churchill Square.

It now plans to turn the vacant anchor unit previously occupied by Debenhams into one of its new Ikea city stores.

Gavin Stewart, chief executive of Brighton Business Improvement District (BID) said: “We are very excited to welcome Ikea to Brighton City Centre.

“It’s a real vote of confidence in the future of retail for the city from a global company.

“Brighton city centre already offers a great deal to shoppers, and unlike many other retail centres across the UK, has fared well against the backdrop of the pandemic and business closures.

“In fact, the Brilliant Brighton shopping area (Brighton’s Business Improvement District) currently has only 6.7% of vacant premises against a national average of around 14%.

“Ikea’s arrival can only help boost that positive story and we are looking forward to them opening their second city store in the next two years.”

Ikea City stores, the first of which was opened in Hammersmith, are much smller than its superstores.

They have 6,000 products on display, half of which can be bought in the store and the rest available for available for delivery via zero-emission vehicles.

The site benefits from three car parks where Ingka Centres intends to extend the number of EV charging points, as well as encouraging the use of public transport to reflect the new IKEA city centre offer which encourages home delivery.

