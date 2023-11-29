Shalamar have not lost any of the charisma or performing power over the years and certainly pack a punch when it comes to live shows. The ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ will be a feast of non-stop “banging tunes” complemented with silky smooth ballads from the golden voice of Howard Hewett – one of the greatest singers of all time. With 18 top seventy five UK hits, 11 top forty, 4 top ten chart smashing singles and over 25 million records sold, the group are one of the most successful soul acts of all time. This will be an evening to make everyone dance and forget their worries, but most importantly, it’ll be “A Night to Remember”.

The group will perform their greatest hits such as ‘A Night To Remember’, ‘Take That to The Bank’, ‘Second Time Around’, ‘Make That Move’, ‘Dead Giveaway’, ‘Disappearing Act’, ‘Dancin’ In The Sheets’, ‘Over and Over’, ‘Friends’ and many more.

Shalamar were also synonymous with a huge dance craze that had never been seen before in the UK & Europe. Jeffrey Daniel brought the body-popping phenomenon from Los Angeles and performed the first moonwalk on European TV. This performance changed music culture forever. Jeffrey has been an inspiration to millions of people across the world, including the man he mentored – Michael Jackson.

Howard Hewett and Jeffrey Daniel – from the classic 1982 line up maintain their distintive performances with the daughter of Solar Records Founder Dick Griffey taking the female lead vocalist slot – a role she has held since 2001, making her the longest-serving female member of the group.

In 2023, Shalamar were awarded a stone on the Camden Music Walk of Fame and were Soul Act of the Year at the Boisdale Awards. Backed by a solid 7-piece band, they are guaranteed crowd pleasers and headliners at many Summer Festivals.

The tour will be calling in at the Brighton Centre on Saturday 1st June 2024 and tickets will go on sale on Friday 1st December 2023 at 10am from www.brightoncentre.co.uk.

Special guest on the ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ will be none other than Gwen Dickey – the voice of Rose Royce.

“The hottest ticket in town at present is not for ABC, Yazoo or any other of the leading lights of the British “new pop” movement but for the Los Angeles-based group Shalamar.” The Guardian – November 1982

shalamar.info