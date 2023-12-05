The annual BHT Sussex Christmas appeal is under way as the charity aims to support those facing homelessness this winter.

BHT Sussex said: “This Christmas, many people who are sleeping rough will be feeling hopeless and alone. First Base Day Centre will be there for them.

“Please watch our appeal video below and donate what you can. Our Christmas 2023 appeal video, kindly donated by Big Egg Films, depicts the true story of one of the many people we have helped move away from rough sleeping.

“Every donation to our Christmas Appeal will go to First Base, our day centre providing practical support and advice to get people off the streets.

“As soaring rents and living costs push more people into homelessness, this service is needed more than ever.

“First Base Day Centre is often the first point of contact for those who find themselves on the streets.

“People can shower, get a hot meal and wash their clothes, as well as get the support and advice they need to move away from homelessness for good.

“The centre staff also help people to secure employment and to access key services such as GPs and mental health support.

“Last year 6,856 visits were made to the centre which is the only one of its kind in Brighton and Hove.

“First Base will be open as usual over the festive period, including on Christmas Day.”

BHT Sussex chief executive David Chaffey said: “Christmas is an incredibly hard time of the year for people who face homelessness.

“For those living on the streets, First Base Day Centre is a lifeline, offering practical support as well as comfort and companionship at what can be a lonely time.

“The housing crisis has been compounded by the ongoing cost of living crisis, homelessness is on the rise and demand for our services continues to increase.

“We can only meet this demand with your help. Please support our Christmas Appeal and donate what you can. A little really can go a long way.

“Last year, BHT Sussex supported 10,059 people and helped to prevent 2,701 households from becoming homeless. You can help us reach even more people this Christmas.”

To donate, click here. The link also contains more details about what donations can fund. The appeal has a target of £30,000 and runs until the end of next month.

BHT Sussex is a registered charity made up of interlinked projects and services that empower people to overcome homelessness, poverty, addiction and mental ill health.

It provides homes, specialist support services and legal advice on housing, immigration and welfare benefits related issues, with services operating in Brighton and Hove and across Sussex. To find out more, click here.