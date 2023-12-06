The UK’s biggest metropolitan festival, ‘Victorious Festival’, has revealed all four headliners for next year’s event – Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T, & Biffy Clyro. Other acts joining their bumper line-up for next summer will include Courteeners, Pixies, Becky Hill, Wet Leg, Idles, Louis Tomlinson and Jess Glynne, plus an incredible collection of other artists and comedians for next summer’s Bank Holiday extravaganza which will be taking place on Southsea seafront (1.8 miles to the south of Portsmouth’s inner city-centre) on 23rd, 24th and 25th August 2024.

The anthemic Biffy Clyro headline Sunday at ‘Victorious‘! Celebrating over 15 years of success including nine studio albums, the band are no strangers to putting on an incredible live headline festival set. The three-piece rock band will close the festival with a powerful set that will be remembered for years to come.

Last week, eagle-eyed festival goers spotted the iconic ‘Victorious’ sign which had appeared on Southsea seafront with the words “Praise You”, a teasing nod to Friday’s headliner – the incredible Fatboy Slim. One of the most successful dance artists of all time, the Grammy and Brit award-winning DJ and producer will bring one of the most memorable Friday night opening parties packed full of hits including ‘Praise You’, ‘Right Here Right Now’ and ‘Rockafeller Skank’ to the Common Stage at ‘Victorious’ festival.

The ubiquitous Snow Patrol return to the festival circuit as the second headliner for Friday evening with over 20 years of hits including the unforgettable hit singles ‘Chasing Cars’ and ‘Run’.

The hugely popular singer-songwriter and rapper Jamie T is topping Saturday evening’s bill. The South London star will entertain the thousands with his recognisable fast-paced lyrical flows and stand-out hits including ‘Sticks ’N’ Stones’, ‘Shelia’, ‘Zombie’ and ‘If You Got The Money’.

Joining the headliners is an incredible bill of artists spanning genres, from new emerging talent to award-winning bands, there is something for everyone at ‘Victorious’ 2024.

Grammy award-winning and British Mercury Music Prize-nominated Isle of Wight legends Wet Leg join Sunday’s bill following huge success since their debut single ‘Chaise Longue’ was released in 2021, and dance-pop queen Becky Hill will descend on the Common Stage with a set jam-packed full of hits including ‘Remember’ and ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’.

Victorious is delighted to welcome Pixies to Southsea. One of the most influential and pioneering bands of the late 80s, the American four-piece will undoubtedly pull in the crowds with their huge back catalogue of hits. Middleton ‘Not Nineteen Forever’ rockers Courteeners also join the bill, bringing an unmissable show to the seafront.

Fresh off announcing a huge 2024 tour, English punk band Idles will bring their infectious high energy to the stage for a fascinating live show.

Pop sensation Jess Glynne will bring a set packed with hits including ‘Take Me Home’ and ‘Right Here’ whilst One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson also joins the bill on Friday, expect standout solo tunes from the stadium sell-out star. Noughties pop icon Natasha Bedingfield also joins the line-up alongside the mesmerising, critically acclaimed Arlo Parks.

The brilliant Lightning Seeds join Saturday’s line-up with decades of hits and the North East’s premiere indie stalwarts Maximo Park also join the bill. Formerly known as ‘Slaves’, the English pop duo return to the scene as Soft Play and will take a spot on Sunday’s bill. Also announced today are indie rock band The Snuts who will provide the nostalgic alt-rock anthems and Leeds post-punk four-piece Yard Act.

Fresh off the back of a recent UK number one album, indie pop band Lottery Winners will be at ‘Victorious’ 2024 alongside, indie rockers The Pigeon Detectives, singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone, Reading rockers The Amazons, The Lathums, Red Rum Club, Brooke Combe, Personal Trainer, Peace, The Murder Capital, The Royston Club, Do Nothing, Tors and Southsea’s own Road to ‘Victorious’ winners, Crystal Tides.

Continuing the success of last year’s expanded comedy offering, ‘Victorious’ will welcome some of the biggest and best names in comedy to Southsea this summer, adding even more value to an already jam-packed Bank holiday weekend! Award-winning comedians Russell Howard and Frankie Boyle are confirmed as Friday and Saturday’s comedy headliners.

Speaking about the announcement Andy Marsh, Lead Booker at ‘Victorious’, said:

‘‘This is the first year we’ve released all our headliners at once and we’re thrilled to be able to announce the acts after months of planning. ‘Victorious’ 2024 is going to be bigger than ever and it’s not just the headliners people need to look out for, we have booked hundreds of acts across the weekend spanning multiple genres. We can’t wait for August, it really will be a year to remember!”

Held in the stunning seaside location of Southsea with amazing views overlooking the Solent, ‘Victorious Festival’ is the ultimate family-friendly festival experience. Early bird tickets for ‘Victorious Festival’ are on sale now with weekend camping tickets from just £180 and day tickets from just £65 (fees apply)

For further information and for tickets, visit victoriousfestival.co.uk.

The various options on how to get to the 2024 ‘Victorious Festival’ can be found HERE and where to stay options can be located HERE.

