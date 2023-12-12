A student has called for Brighton and Hove Buses to fix its fleet after filming rain leaking through the roof of a bus.
Ellie, 21, was on a 25 bus from University of Brighton to St Peter’s Church today at around 12:15pm when she filmed the leak.
She posted the footage on X (formerly Twitter) today, asking: “Why’s it raining INside the bus AGAIN?”
She also commented saying: “Please fix your buses.”
why it’s raining INside the bus AGAIN??? https://t.co/f0rEv0fBqI pic.twitter.com/EhNPP2JlLU
— ellieee 🐻 (@ellieebeaar_) December 12, 2023
The 25 route used to be served by Brighton’s famous bendy buses, which were scrapped after more than a decade on the roads last year.
The 22-strong fleet was replaced with more environmentally friendly double-deckers after it became more difficult to get replacement parts.
Brighton and Hove Buses were contacted for comment and said this bus would be repaired.
The 22-strong fleet was replaced with more environmentally friendly double-deckers after it became more difficult to get replacement parts.
Were are these buses as the 25 route has some of the oldest buses in the fleet. Hence the rain inside.