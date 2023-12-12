A student has called for Brighton and Hove Buses to fix its fleet after filming rain leaking through the roof of a bus.

Ellie, 21, was on a 25 bus from University of Brighton to St Peter’s Church today at around 12:15pm when she filmed the leak.

She posted the footage on X (formerly Twitter) today, asking: “Why’s it raining INside the bus AGAIN?”

She also commented saying: “Please fix your buses.”

The 25 route used to be served by Brighton’s famous bendy buses, which were scrapped after more than a decade on the roads last year.

The 22-strong fleet was replaced with more environmentally friendly double-deckers after it became more difficult to get replacement parts.

Brighton and Hove Buses were contacted for comment and said this bus would be repaired.