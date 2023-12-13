A derelict factory in Portslade is set to be turned into a storage facility, it has been annoucned.

StorageMart says it wants to transform the former hosiery factory, once described as a “Glass Palace of Industry” which now has broken windows and boarded up doors.

The building on Wellington Road opposite Shoreham Harbour was opened by a world-famous ballerina in 1957, with what was then cutting-edge glazing.

Post-war, the Portslade factory employed 650 individuals, cementing its historical importance amongst the heavy industry that lined this arterial route in the City of Brighton and Hove.

In recent decades, it has been turned into a scrapyard, and had become an eyesore.

StorageMart says it will take the historic building through a comprehensive transformation. The new location will feature modern video surveillance and access control systems, offering a range of sizes that will support the onward growth of the local cottage industries and established businesses alike.

Once complete, the area will be served by over 65,000 sqft of space spanning over 1,100 storage units for rent.

The property will be outfitted with energy efficient lighting systems and amenities including future accommodations for EV charging stations.

Alex Burnam, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Acquisitions said: “In light of our thorough market analysis, we are fully assured of StorageMart’s capacity to provide our customers with even more streamlined and efficient storage options.

“Our ambition is to continue to build upon our connections within this vibrant community, which is integral to our strategy for sustained expansion. This historic building is the perfect pallet to do just that.”