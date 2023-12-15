A 16-year-old boy pleaded not guilty to murder when he appeared by video link at Lewes Crown Court this afternoon (Friday 15 December).

The boy, from Southwick, faces a trial by jury in February charged with fatally stabbing 17-year-old Mostafa Momand in Queen’s Road, Brighton, in October.

The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arraigned – or formally charged – with three other offences.

He denied threatening Steven Slark with a machete in Portland Road, Hove, in July.

He denied threatening the same man with a hammer in Southwick in August.

And he denied having a knife in Queen’s Road, Brighton, on the day when Mostafa Momand was fatally stabbed.

The trial is due to start on Monday 19 February.

The boy was remanded in custody until the next hearing on Friday 26 January.