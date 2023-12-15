Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke has signed a new contract that runs until June 2027.

The 23-year-old defender has made 17 appearances so far this season and has been named in the starting XI of each of Albion’s last six Premier League matches.

The deal is believed to be worth £260,000 a year or £5,000 a week for the Netherlands Under-21 player.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “I’m very happy for the new contract of JP. He deserves it. He’s becoming a great, great player.”

Technical director David Weir said: “JP is a key player for us, putting in consistent performances and dealing with the demands of Thursday-Sunday football.

“He’s not only a great player and person but has trusted the plan we had in place for him on arrival and now we are all reaping the benefits.”

Van Hecke started his career in the Netherlands with NAC Breda – where Albion keeper Bart Verbruggen also came through the ranks.

The defender joined Brighton in September 2020 on a three-year contract for a transfer fee believed to be about £1.8 million, with the potential to rise to about £2.7 million.

He spent the 2020-21 season with Heerenveen before having a breakthrough year on loan with Blackburn Rovers.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s team finished just short of the Championship play-offs that season.

But Van Hecke’s form was recognised by Rovers as he won their Player of the Season award, the first player on loan to have won the accolade.

The Dutch defender made 15 appearances for Brighton last season before establishing himself as a regular in De Zerbi’s team this campaign. He has also made eight appearances for the Netherlands Under-21 side.

Earlier this year, in July, he signed a new contract with the club. The length of the contract was not disclosed.