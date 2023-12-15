A popular junior school has been rated as good in its latest inspection, 12 years after Ofsted last visited and said it was outstanding.

Downs Junior School on Rugby Road, had been rated outstanding in its last inspection in March 2011.

But despite losing the top rating, the school says that it is “delighted” with the outcome, acknowledging changes in Ofsted’s criteria.

In a joint statement, headteacher Giovanni Franceschi and Rebecca Elton, the chairwoman of the governors, said: “We are delighted with the overall outcome, as we are very aware how stringent the current Ofsted framework is in comparison to previous models.

“We are particularly pleased that the inspection team recognised many of our areas of strength.

“We would add that both our pupils and staff are amazing and that the relationships that exist within our community are the key to our continued success; not forgetting the many positive attributes they exhibit on a daily basis.”

The report praised the school’s 508 pupils “excellent social skills” and enthusiasm.

It said: “Pupils proudly talk about the opportunities and experiences they gain through their school.

“These include competitions, assemblies and a vast array of clubs, such as ‘Downs Play’, chess club, ‘Mega Choir’ and writing club, among many others.

“There are strong links with the community and parents appreciate the school’s nurturing approach in providing support for pupils.”

Ofsted’s inspectors, Numera Anwar, Mark Cole and James Everett said in their report that the school could improve their consistency in teaching pupils to read confidently and fluently, as well as improving how teachers check pupils’ learning.

The report also mentioned the school’s unique museum, Take Shelter.

It said: “Pupils state they ‘feel lucky’ to have their own underground air raid shelter where they gain a realistic experience of learning about life during World War II.”

Stanford Infant School also recently lost its outstanding rating, and was rated good in its most recent inspection in March 2022, after a 15 year gap in inspections.

