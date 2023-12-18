A Hove care home has been rated inadequate after rotting food was found in bedrooms by inspectors.

Asher Nursing Home in Wilbury Gardens, which houses people with complex mental health needs, was placed in special measures after an inspection.

The nursing home was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on 18 October after being made aware of safeguarding concerns.

The care home, run by Parkview Care Homes, was found to have blank monthly cleaning checklists, beds without sheets on, people smoking in their rooms and rotting food items and fruit flies in rooms.

The CQC report also says that reports for new residents had not been filled in, fire safety issues needed to be addressed, and residents felt “bored” at the home.

The nursing home was rated inadequate in safety and leadership, and rated as “requires improvement” in effectiveness, care and responsiveness.

Policies intended to keep residents safe at the nursing home were not robust according to inspectors.

The report said: “Staff told us they did not feel confident that matters they reported would be robustly investigated and followed up to ensure people were protected from further harm.

“A relative told us: ‘They don’t have enough consistency with staff, I know it’s a national issue but there’s always a new face each time I visit.’

“Staff told us they felt staffing levels were too low. One staff member said: ‘If everything is going ok then there’s enough, but it just takes one thing to happen and we get consumed in it, meaning there’s one person or no-one to be on the floor.’

“Care plan reviews, handovers and daily records were handwritten, including where changes had been made, which meant information was confusing and difficult to follow.

“One person had recently experienced a fall, this was written in the daily notes and handover but there was no updated risk assessment or care plan.

“This put people at risk of receiving unsafe care and experiencing a further fall, especially given the service use agency staff who did not have access to clear guidance about people’s care and support needs.

“For example, one person had moved in months ago and did not yet have a personalised care plan for living at Asher Nursing Home.”

Cleanliness at the nursing home was also criticised in the report.

It said: “People’s beds did not always have sheets on them, meaning mattresses were getting soiled. There was no routine cleaning of mattresses occurring, increasing the risk of infection spread.

“Areas of the home needed repairs and cleaning, especially people’s bedrooms and communal corridors.

“This was not a nice environment for people to sleep or relax in and did not show respect for people’s dignity.

“Regular deep cleans of bedrooms were part of the provider and registered manager’s policy however these were not being completed.

“Staff told us: ‘We just haven’t got time along with all the other things we have to do.’”

The building itself was found in poor repair, with active leaks and a broken down lift.

The report said: “A ceiling on the top floor showed signs of water damage.

“Whilst we were on site, there was significant rainfall and we noted two areas of the home were actively leaking.

“The passenger lift needed repair and whilst people could manage the stairs, some found this difficult.

“One relative told us: ‘I wish they’d get that lift fixed, it worries me that [relative] has to use the stairs.’

The staff’s care and treatment of residents was also evaluated by inspectors.

The report said: “We observed staff interacting with people in a positive way, however, this was just conversational rather than supporting any activity.

“One person told us, “We don’t go anywhere, they used to have a bus, but they don’t use that anymore”.

“Staff expressed frustration in not being able to facilitate activities for people.

“One staff member told us: ‘I don’t know if it’s a budget thing or if there’s not always enough of us, but I would like to be able to do more with people.’

“We observed people wearing soiled clothing throughout our visit.

“Whilst staff told us that this was people’s choice, it was not clear from documentation what robust measures were in place to minimise this.

“Whilst some likes and dislikes for people were documented, it was not evident how these linked into the care people received.

“Medicines were not consistently managed safely. One person was routinely missing their medicine due to being intoxicated, however, there was no evidence of medical advice or intervention being sought when this occurred.

“This was raised to the operations manager at the time of inspection and action taken to remedy this.”

Parkview Care Homes was contacted for comment.