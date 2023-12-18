A Hove restaurant has been named the best in Brighton and Hove in a prestigious diners’ poll.

Masterchef the Professionals winner Steve Edwards’ restaurant etch was ranked the 35th best in the UK in the latest Harden’s Diners Poll of UK restaurants.

It comes as the Church Road restaurant prepares to launch a new five course menu priced at £50, billed as a return to more simple fare, but with options to upgrade.

Eight Brighton restaurants are included in the Hardens’ top 500, which is compiled from 30,000 reports submitted from a survey of 2,500 diners.

The others are The Little Fish Market, 64 Degrees, Wild Flor, Gingerman, Terre à Terre, Riddle & Finns and Riddle & Finns On The Beach.

Steven Edwards said: “It’s fantastic to feature so highly in such an impressive list of restaurants.

“For our diners to have taken the time to rank us so highly is credit to the team’s professionalism and commitment to creating an enjoyable dining experience. I’d like to thank the team for all their hard work and all our guests who voted for us this year.”

The 33rd edition of the Harden’s guide, published this week, is one of only two surviving established UK restaurant guides made available in print, and the only one based on feedback from normal diners rather than professional inspectors.

The number one restaurant this year was L’Enclume, Simon Rogan’s three Michelin-starred restaurant in Cartmel, Cumbria.

The £50 Winter Series menu is available from Wednesday 27 December until Thursday 29 February

It follows the success of the Hove restaurant’s ‘Introduction to etch.’ a four course menu priced at £50 that chef owner Steven Edwards introduced to attract new diners to the restaurant and offer a more accessible price point.

Etch is open for dinner from Wednesday to Saturday and for lunch on Friday and Saturday. To book visit: https://www.etchfood.co.uk.