Labour has chosen the guitarist Tom Gray over the comedian Eddie Izzard as its candidate for Brighton Pavilion at the next general election.

The 61-year-old comedian had hoped to contest the seat which has been held since 2010 by the only Green MP, Caroline Lucas, who is standing down at the next election.

Mr Gray, a musician and activist, won the Mercury Prize with the band Gomez in 1998.

In a post on Twitter, Mr Gray said that he was “delighted and humbled to be selected”.

He also thanked Izzard and the other potential candidates for showing “such solidarity and integrity on the trail”.

The contest to be selected for the Brighton seat was Eddie Izzard’s latest attempt to enter Westminster politics after an unsuccessful attempt last year to become Labour’s candidate for Sheffield Central.

The stand up comic, who has long campaigned for Labour, had previously said that if elected as an MP, that would be treated as the main job, with comedy only to be used for charity.