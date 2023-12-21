Thousands of people have packed the streets in the centre of Brighton for the annual Burning the Clocks parade and ceremony.

As usual, plenty of children took part despite concerns about the wind as the event marked its 30th anniversary.

An estimated 2,000 people took part in the parade from New Road to Madeira Drive carrying willow and paper lanterns.

Clocks were the theme this year as Brighton marked the winter solstice – the shortest day of the year – with its own special tradition.

The event was organised by the community arts charity Same Sky which also produces the annual Children’s Parade to open the Brighton Festival every year.