Police have arrested a man in connection with a rape investigation in Brighton.

An investigation was launched after a woman in her 30s reported being raped in Old Steine Gardens at around 4am on Sunday, 10 December.

She alerted security staff at a nightclub nearby and police were called. She is now being supported by specialist officers.

A 26-year-old man from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of rape and released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue.