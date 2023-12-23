The council is asking people to think twice before considering a Christmas Day dip this year.

The now-traditional Christmas Day swim has attracted ever more people – storms notwithstanding – over the past few decades.

But wintery seas with unpredictable currents and waves can pose a risk to even experienced sea swimmers.

David Wheeler, acting seafront operations manager, said: As open water swimming has become more popular over the last few years, we are seeing more groups of swimmers gathering for winter swim sessions.

“It’s extremely important that those wishing to enjoy this invigorating and extreme form of free and healthy activity, fully understand the real dangers involved.

“Cold water sea swimming takes skill, stamina and knowledge of the physical dangers and should only be for the very experienced, using suitable wetsuits, in very calm conditions and with friends.”

He said even on a calm day, sea currents, unpredictable waves or a sudden change in weather can create life threatening hazards without warning. Even experienced swimmers can get caught out.

“Swimming in clothes is not advisable as these can get weighed down by the water. Also entering the water after a night of drinking alcohol over the festive period can impair ability and accelerate hyperthermia.

“There is no lifeguard service at this time of year. If you get into difficulty, you are putting extra pressures on emergency services and volunteers like HM Coastguard and the lifeboat service.”

Unlike many other beaches, Brighton & Hove beach has a steep shingle slope making it difficult to leave and enter the water especially during the four hours over the high tide period.

Mr Wheeler said: “The combination of strong winds and steep shingle banks increases the risk of being swept out to sea.

“Check the conditions on the day and consider all those in the group, the sea will be there tomorrow, don’t take unnecessary risks, that could threaten your life or others trying to help.”

Seafront officers are also urging all residents, visitors and their families to stay safe when visiting the seafront this winter, even if they don’t take the plunge.

Mr Wheeler said: “Everyone enjoys a bracing stroll on the promenade over the festive season, but we would urge people to stay on the path or high up on the beach, especially when the sea conditions are rough.

““Keep little ones close and hold their hands at all times when walking on the beaches. Large waves can easily knock people over, pulling them into the sea – the smaller the person the greater the risk.”

Seafront officers are always happy to advise swimmers on sea conditions and have constant updates on the weather conditions.

If you see anyone in danger or attempting to enter the water in dangerous sea conditions, phone 999 and ask for the coastguard.

The seafront office has direct links to the coastguard so can respond immediately.