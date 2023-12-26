Hundreds of people took a Christmas Day swim in the sea in Brighton and Hove yesterday (Monday 25 December).

Scores braved the chilly waves between the piers for probably the biggest gathering of festive dippers, with many more filming on their phones, watching and waiting on the pebbly beach.

In previous years the council has tried to prevent the traditional Christmas swim by closing some beaches but swimmers just switched the annual event to different a different stretch of the shore.

This year, the council shared safety advice along with a warning that there would be no lifeguard cover.

Sussex News and Incidents posted what it described as a cheesy video of the 11am swim on YouTube and shared a selection of photographs, below.