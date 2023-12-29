A driver has been landed with a bill of almost £1,000 after stopping on the A27 dual carriageway at Falmer to let passengers out of her car.

Helen Phadnis, 43, a nutritionist, of Shirley Drive, Hove, was fined and given points for the illegal drop-off on the day when Brighton and Hove Albion played Everton at the Amex Stadium.

A biker was forced to take evasive action, with a police officer describing the drop-off as “extremely dangerous” putting her passengers and others at risk.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 29 December): “A motorist who dropped off passengers on a live dual carriageway has been sentenced in court.

“Helen Phadnis was driving a Tesla on the A27 at Falmer when passengers alighted on to the dual carriageway.

“The manoeuvre forced a motorcycle travelling behind the vehicle to have to stop to let the passengers cross to the grass verge.

“It is illegal and highly dangerous to drop passengers off on a dual carriageway with a national speed limit.

“Sussex Police’s Roads Policing Unit is publicising the result of the case as some motorists take the dangerous risk on the A27 at Falmer, particularly on Brighton and Hove Albion Premier League match days or when events are held at Stanmer Park.

“It followed an incident which happened on the eastbound carriageway near Falmer on Monday 8 May this year.

“The court imposed a £640 fine, a £256 surcharge and £90 costs while Phadnis also had five points added to her driving licence.”

Sussex Police said: “Allowing passengers to alight on the A27 is extremely dangerous. Their presence on the carriageway with live lanes of traffic puts all road users at risk.

“Any motorists, including taxis, seen allowing their passengers to alight will be prosecuted.

“This is a particular concern on Brighton and Hove Albion match days and when there are events at Stanmer Park.

“This case demonstrates that courts take a dim view of these offences and offenders will be punished accordingly.”