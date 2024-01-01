Drivers who leave their engines running when parked risk a £40 fine from today.
Signs went up across the city in December ready for enforcement to start in the new year.
Drivers can be fined if their idling cars are in a parking bay, taxi rank and other parts of the road, but the new rule doesn’t apply to sitting in traffic.
The fine is reduced to £20 if paid within 10 days.
Councillor Tim Rowkins, chair of the City Environment, South Downs and The Sea Committee said last year: “Improving the city’s air quality is extremely important, especially for those who suffer from long term respiratory conditions like asthma and lung disease.
“Enforcing engine idling is something we hope will deter motorists from releasing harmful emissions unnecessarily. We’re asking those parked up to switch off their engines and reduce air pollution.”
If an environmental enforcement officer witnesses a car idling, they’ll speak to the driver to let them know they’re committing an offence.
They’ll take the drivers details, including their registration number, and issue them with a fixed penalty notice.
If the driver refuses to give their details or drives off, the council will contact Sussex Police to collect the details and the FPN will be sent in the post.
An idling engine can produce up to twice as many exhaust emissions as an engine in motion. Exhaust emissions contain a range of air pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and particulate matter.
Perhaps some clarifications on rules and exceptions from the council wouldn’t go amiss.
– What is defined as “parked up”? Do you need handbrake applied?
– Can you wait with engine running to demist windows?
– Does it apply to emergency vehicles, delivery vehicles, and other commercial vehicles including PSVs?
– Does it apply on my own, or private properties such as supermarket car parks?
– Does it apply to hybrids running on batteries?
– Does it apply to cars with stop-start technology running on batteries?
– Does it only apply to all ICE vehicles including so called “electric” buses that still have diesel engines?
– Does it apply to motorbikes?
Would be interesting to know if any motorists were involved in designing and implementing this scheme?
Since the council last published a report on air pollution in 2019 we’ve had the Covid-19 crisis with more working from home (especially council employees 😉), more drivers have switched to EVs and Euro6 ICE vehicles, and council statistics have shown emission levels dropping every year. Is this acheme really required, what monitoring of the effect on emission levels will be performed, and what are the predefined success criteria?