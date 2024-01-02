West Ham 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Brighton and Hove Albion earned a decent away point at the London Stadium, moving up to seventh in the Premier League – above Manchester United on goal difference.

The Seagulls kept their first clean sheet of the season. It was the first time that they have not conceded in the Premier League since playing Manchester United at home last May.

Albion dominated possession and had big chances, most notably from Pascal Gross who was captain for the night with Lewis Dunk suspended.

Gross had headers well saved by Alphonse Areola in both halves, with his first-half effort following an excellent James Milner cross.

Joao Pedro also forced Areola to make a notable save in the second half as Gross became playmaker.

Gross also set up substitute Adam Lallana late on but his brilliant turn and shoot was pushed away again by the West Ham keeper.

Jack Hinshelwood was Albion’s outstanding player and was instrumental in creating chances and winning the ball back for the Seagulls.

Another Albion substitute Evan Ferguson also had a great chance but dragged his shot wide.

Tomas Soucek had a rare second half chance for West Ham as Said Benrahma managed to get down Albion’s left. He crossed in for Soucek who, under pressure from Adam Webster, flicked his shot wide.

But Albion’s best chance fell to yet another substitute as Milner hit another pinpoint cross which eventually fell to Jakub Moder. He lifted his shot over the bar. It would have been Moder’s first Albion goal.

Brighton have a break from the Premier League as they go to Stoke for their FA Cup third round tie on Saturday (6 January).

They then take on Wolves at the Amex on Monday 22 January in the club’s next Premier League fixture.