The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning as another storm is expected to batter Brighton and Hove for the whole day and much of the evening.

The official forecaster said that today (Tuesday 2 January) would bring “a spell of very windy weather, accompanied by heavy rain in places”.

The rough conditions are “likely to cause some travel disruption”, the Met Office said, with gusts of up to 70mph in places.

More than half an inch of rain is expected to fall, with a similar amount expected overnight and into this morning, although other parts of the country are due to face wetter conditions.

The forecaster added: “Very windy conditions are likely to quickly develop over south west England and southern Wales on Tuesday morning and then spread eastwards across southern and some central parts of England.

“In coastal areas winds are likely to gust towards 60 mph at times, with a lower likelihood of 70 mph gusts.

“Inland gusts of 40 to 50 mph are likely but with a smaller chance of 55 to 60 mph gusts, although the extent of such gusts carries low confidence at present.

“This windy weather will be accompanied by heavy rain in places, covered by a separate warning.

“Winds will start to ease from the west during the afternoon and evening.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving – or bus and train timetables – amending your travel plans if necessary.

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves.

“Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

“Take care if walking near cliffs. Know your route and keep dogs on a lead.

“In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”