Midfielder Yasin Ayari has switched from Coventry City to Blackburn Rovers, where he has signed on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old Swedish international links up with Albion teammate Andy Moran at Ewood Park, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Coventry.

Technical director David Weir said, “Yasin was a regular in the squad at Coventry, but he was finding playing time limited.

“We feel his move to Blackburn will give him more opportunities to play, and we’re looking forward to following his progress in the second half of the season.”

Yasin joined Albion in January 2023 from Swedish side AIK, on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

He made his Premier League debut as a substitute in our 2-0 win at Bournemouth in April 2023, before making his first start in the final game of the season at Aston Villa.